MicroBitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.36 Million (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $222.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.18 or 0.01571922 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

