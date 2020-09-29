Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Insider Jane Hewitt Buys 20,000 Shares

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) insider Jane Hewitt purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,800.00 ($29,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.61.

Mirvac is a leading, diversified Australian property group, with an integrated development and asset management capability. We have 45 years of experience in the property industry and an unmatched reputation for delivering superior products and services across our businesses. Principally located in Australia's four key cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Mirvac owns and manages assets across the office, retail and industrial sectors, with over $17 billion of assets currently under management.

