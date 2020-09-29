Moeda Loyalty Points Achieves Market Cap of $5.22 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $82,925.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002471 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, CoinBene, LBank and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.01585291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00180984 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Binance, Gate.io, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

