Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) Trading Up 0.2%

Molori Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:MOLOF)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 25,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 41,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Molori Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOLOF)

Molori Energy Inc explores for oil and gas resource deposits. The company was formerly known as Taipan Resources Inc and changed its name to Molori Energy Inc in January 2017. Molori Energy Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

