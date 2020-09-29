MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $289.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $289.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00025199 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003566 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003958 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 104% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 202,141,869 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

