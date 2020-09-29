MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €110.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €123.13 ($144.85).

ETR:MOR opened at €108.15 ($127.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of €107.70 and a 200 day moving average of €105.59. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 52 week high of €146.30 ($172.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

