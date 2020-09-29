Mustang Minerals (CVE:MUM) Trading Down 2.8%

Mustang Minerals Corp. (CVE:MUM) shares traded down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 24,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 48,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Mustang Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MUM)

Mustang Minerals Corp. explores and develops base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the development of the Mayville Makwa project located in southeastern Manitoba. It also has interests in the Tanco property located in southeast Manitoba; and the East Bull Lake, the River Valley, and the Bannockburn nickel projects located in Ontario.

