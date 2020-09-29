MX Gold (CVE:MXL) Stock Price Up ∞

MX Gold Corp (CVE:MXL) shot up ∞ on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,168,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,846,272 shares.

MX Gold (CVE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MX Gold Company Profile (CVE:MXL)

MX Gold Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Willa property with 21 mineral claims covering a surface area of approximately 5,329 hectares located in the Slocan mining division, British Columbia.

