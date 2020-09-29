Myriad Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $3,234.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000299 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 131% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,751,720,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

