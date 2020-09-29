NAGA Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. NAGA has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $4,590.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.18 or 0.04804684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056846 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033833 BTC.

NGC is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

