Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Price Hits $0.0000

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Natmin Pure Escrow has a total market capitalization of $4,615.81 and $1.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Coinlim and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00077906 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001190 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042745 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00091430 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,588,985 tokens. The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE. The official message board for Natmin Pure Escrow is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow. The official website for Natmin Pure Escrow is www.natmin.io.

Buying and Selling Natmin Pure Escrow

Natmin Pure Escrow can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Coinlim and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Natmin Pure Escrow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the exchanges listed above.

