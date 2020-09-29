NEST Protocol (NEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.94 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 72.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $105.94 million and $36.65 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.01597784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00181139 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,225,876 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars.

