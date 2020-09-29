New Year Bull Market Capitalization Tops $146,966.40 (NYB)

New Year Bull (CURRENCY:NYB) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. New Year Bull has a total market capitalization of $146,966.40 and $68,933.00 worth of New Year Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, New Year Bull has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One New Year Bull token can currently be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.01586047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00180287 BTC.

New Year Bull Profile

New Year Bull’s total supply is 143,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,218,578 tokens. New Year Bull’s official website is www.newyearbull.com. The official message board for New Year Bull is medium.com/@newyearbull.

Buying and Selling New Year Bull

New Year Bull can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New Year Bull directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New Year Bull should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New Year Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

