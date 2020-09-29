Newnorth Projects (CVE:NNP) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Newnorth Projects Ltd. (CVE:NNP)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 84,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Newnorth Projects Company Profile (CVE:NNP)

NewNorth Projects Ltd. develops and sells land in Alberta. It develops Sandstone Asset, a 408 acre development project. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

