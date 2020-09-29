NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.12

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 4094750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $18.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in NIO by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

