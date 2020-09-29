NIX (NIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $122,072.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. NIX has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $122,072.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $33.94 and $51.55. Over the last week, NIX has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,762.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.08 or 0.03308388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.32 or 0.02130688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00430220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.24 or 0.00912730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00049935 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00560667 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50, $24.43, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15, $10.39, $50.98, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.