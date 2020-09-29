Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in September

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 1,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,385. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

