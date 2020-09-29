Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.43% of Northwest Bancshares worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 233.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWBI stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

