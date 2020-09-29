NPCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,107.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $1,107.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.