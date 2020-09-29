NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of NuVasive worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.94.

Shares of NUVA opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.58, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

