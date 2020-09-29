Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 136,086 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Werner Enterprises worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WERN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.