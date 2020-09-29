Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,932 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 366,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWE opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

