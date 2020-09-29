Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,934 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Gentex worth $14,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

