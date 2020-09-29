Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,535 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Lear worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 48.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,180 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.81.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

