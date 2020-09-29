Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 680,472 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 182.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680,472 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Upwork worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Upwork by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Upwork Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $48,646.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 221,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,317,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,010 shares of company stock worth $718,821 over the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

