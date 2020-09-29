Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of IDACORP worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IDACORP by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 905,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,910,000 after purchasing an additional 48,688 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in IDACORP by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 459,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $113.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.05.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

