Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.81 Million Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127,779 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $14,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 322.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 15.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.78%.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.