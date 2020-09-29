Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.99 Million Holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $14,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,715,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $19,909,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,012,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLWS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

