Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.02 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $15,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 114,528 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4,305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

NYSE:MSM opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.