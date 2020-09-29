Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 160.69%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

