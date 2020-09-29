Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

VB opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

