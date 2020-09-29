Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.58 Million Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 363,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,485 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,163,990.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 385,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

