Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 224,826 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BP by 27.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in BP by 6.1% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 169,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in BP by 26.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Shares of BP stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

