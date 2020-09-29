Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $15.90 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Shake Shack worth $15,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after buying an additional 644,910 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,990,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,414,000 after buying an additional 787,387 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 1,502,957 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,063,000 after buying an additional 664,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,044,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,377,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $75,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $209,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,942 shares of company stock worth $10,357,726 in the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

