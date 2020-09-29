Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.20 Million Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 106.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $16,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

