Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $16.79 Million Stock Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 495,794 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Retail Properties of America worth $16,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPAI. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $53,053,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth approximately $54,154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,020.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,396,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,028 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 42.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,695,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,583 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6,708.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,625,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 586.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.