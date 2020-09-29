Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.57% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 578.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,965,000 after buying an additional 1,776,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group by 147.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 543,966 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $6,569,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $6,475,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $6,340,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

NYSE BSIG opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 110.07% and a net margin of 25.53%. Research analysts expect that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.