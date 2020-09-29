Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Huron Consulting Group worth $15,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,344,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,967,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 652,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after purchasing an additional 121,535 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 596,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $783,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,005 shares of company stock worth $840,333 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

