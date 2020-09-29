Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220,665 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 315,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 67,833 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 172,615 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPBI. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

