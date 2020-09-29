Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,155.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE:WWW opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

