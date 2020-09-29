Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Lancaster Colony worth $16,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $183.02 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $184.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

