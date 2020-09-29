Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Leggett & Platt worth $15,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8,395.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after buying an additional 833,119 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 700,066 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,243,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 650,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEG opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

