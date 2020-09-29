Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,575 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of The Ensign Group worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 69,380 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $2,033,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 48,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 621.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,568.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,753.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,788 shares of company stock worth $578,812 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENSG opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

