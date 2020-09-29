Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,109 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of FirstCash worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $96.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

