Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 48,972 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,972 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Watts Water Technologies worth $14,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $98.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

