Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 60,747 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,747 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Acacia Communications worth $15,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Acacia Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

ACIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th.

ACIA stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.86. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. On average, analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $63,610.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $233,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $334,314 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.