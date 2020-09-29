Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $171.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $180.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average of $152.51.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

