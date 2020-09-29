Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $15.81 Million Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,812,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Solaredge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,349 shares of company stock worth $25,838,113 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

Shares of SEDG opened at $218.29 on Tuesday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $229.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.88 and a 200 day moving average of $146.85.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

