Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) Shares Up 25.3%

Shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) were up 25.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 10,030 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Get Nuvo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.