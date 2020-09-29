OAX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,825.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. OAX has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $55,825.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One OAX token can currently be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $510.16 or 0.04745695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056744 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033749 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

